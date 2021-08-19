Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells 13,242 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. 142,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

