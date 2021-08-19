Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells 13,242 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. 142,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
