Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $110,420.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $110,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $117,360.00.

On Monday, June 14th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $122,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -181.92 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.60. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

