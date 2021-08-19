Insider Selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SKT stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKT. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after purchasing an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,445,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

