Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Sells 6,521 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Transcat stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $477.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
