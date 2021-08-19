Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jane Wright-Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.
PCVX opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.48.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 452.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
