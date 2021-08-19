Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jane Wright-Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

PCVX opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 452.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

