Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CFO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

