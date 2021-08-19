Insider Selling: Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Sells $361,149.60 in Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard N. Caron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of Welbilt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 953.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $18,848,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

