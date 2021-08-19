Insider Selling: Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Sells $361,149.60 in Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Richard N. Caron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of Welbilt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60.
Welbilt stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 2.47.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 953.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $18,848,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
