Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $94.46. 877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,741. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.