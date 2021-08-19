Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce sales of $50.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.46 million and the lowest is $45.97 million. Insmed posted sales of $43.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $193.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $205.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $318.85 million, with estimates ranging from $282.56 million to $351.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 16.8% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $11,286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Insmed by 106,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 62.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 476,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.23. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

