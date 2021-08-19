Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 104.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $52.36. 1,005,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,403,434. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.