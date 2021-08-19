Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in July

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,800 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 1,115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

