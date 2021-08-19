Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3838 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IPPLF opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPPLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.