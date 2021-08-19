Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.86. 15,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,180 shares of company stock valued at $42,710,985 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.