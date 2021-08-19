InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IHG stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 199.87 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

