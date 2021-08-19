InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of IHG opened at $61.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 199.87 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
