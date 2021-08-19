InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IHG opened at $61.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 199.87 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

