Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,519 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,864% compared to the average daily volume of 85 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 376.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 114,279 shares during the period.

QQQJ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. 5,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

