Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 73,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,916. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

