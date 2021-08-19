Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,250,000.

RSP opened at $152.61 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

