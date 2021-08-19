Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

