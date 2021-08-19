Investors Purchase High Volume of Clever Leaves Put Options (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 857 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,260% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLVR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Clever Leaves in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVR stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

