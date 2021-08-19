Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,054% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $36.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,003,963.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,275,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 397,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,627 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

