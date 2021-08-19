Investors Purchase Large Volume of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,426 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCPH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $920,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after buying an additional 185,876 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 372.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

