IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Hits $118.81 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $118.81 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00145581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00149667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.39 or 0.99880427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.66 or 0.00907477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00702634 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,033,496,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,254,650 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

