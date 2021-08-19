iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Increased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 227,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 92,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,069,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.49 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.