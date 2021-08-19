iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $131.25 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

