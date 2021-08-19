iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $59.91.

