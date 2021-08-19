iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $103.75 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58.

