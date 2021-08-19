iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

