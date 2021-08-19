iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $132,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $847,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $398,000.

IOO stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

