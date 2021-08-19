iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $123,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $287,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EMB opened at $112.15 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.