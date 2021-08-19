iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 72,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 831,684 shares.The stock last traded at $38.86 and had previously closed at $39.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

