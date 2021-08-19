iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 295,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,755,418 shares.The stock last traded at $161.37 and had previously closed at $163.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.