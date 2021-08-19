iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.54. 143,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,946. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

