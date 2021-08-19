iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Reduced by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 94,476 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

