Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 45.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 248,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 77,878 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.29. 229,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

