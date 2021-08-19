Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

EMB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.26. 101,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.28. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

