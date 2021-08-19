Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $133,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.25. 4,225,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,938. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.