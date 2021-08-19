Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.85. The stock had a trading volume of 125,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,475. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

