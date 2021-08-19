Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32. Italk has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

In other Italk news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,648,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,223,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

