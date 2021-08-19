Italo Market Cap Achieves $26,474.39 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Italo has a market cap of $26,474.39 and approximately $1,530.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Italo has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00148266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00149950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,351.51 or 1.00008506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.96 or 0.00917264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.00707618 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

