Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,987,893 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up about 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Itaú Unibanco worth $66,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,489,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

