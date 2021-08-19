iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

ITOS opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.08 million and a P/E ratio of -12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

