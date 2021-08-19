ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett restated a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 130.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.54. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

