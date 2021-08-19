Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $4,593,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $185.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

