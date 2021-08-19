Jack W. Schuler Acquires 29,440 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $211,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Biodesix stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Biodesix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Biodesix by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biodesix by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biodesix by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BDSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

