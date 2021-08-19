Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $133.91 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

