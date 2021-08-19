JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$25.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JCDXF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.