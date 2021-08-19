Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

