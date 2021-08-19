Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) to Underperform

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DMZPY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

