Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $42,903,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $3,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $3,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

